Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Football | Ukraine and Armenia took home victories in the European Championship qualifiers

June 20, 2023
Ukraine played its home match in Slovakia.

Ukraine and Armenia took home victories in the men’s European football qualifiers on Monday. In group C, in the city of Trnava in Slovakia, Ukraine narrowly beat football dwarf Malta 1-0, and Armenia defeated Latvia 2-1 in group D in Yerevan.

Ukraine’s winning goal was scored in the 72nd minute of the second half from a penalty kick into Malta’s net by Spain’s Girona Viktor Tsygankov. Ukraine’s victory was the second in three EC qualifying games.

Latvia’s winning streak extended to three in Yerevan. In the 35th minute, Armenia took a 1-0 halftime lead Nayair Tiknizyan. Roberts Savalnieks raised Latvian hopes with his 67th-minute equalizer.

Cold water showered the visiting team’s neck in extra time, when Tigran Barseghyan clinched a 2–1 victory for Armenia from the penalty kick.

Tags:
