Football Uefa’s modeling estimates that Espoo football clubs will bring benefits to society of almost EUR 50 million a year: “Sports clubs play a significant role in building a sustainable city and community”

The benefits come from healthcare savings, for example.

Espoo residents football clubs bring an estimated € 49.61 million in benefits to society each year, they say clubs in their bulletin.

The figure is based on the Uefa SROI modeling of the European Football Association. Previously, figures based on the same modeling have been reported by, for example, the Helsinki Football Club. The modeling utilizes international statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as Finnish sources such as studies from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Foundation for the Promotion of Exercise and Public Health (Likes).

The project involved FC Honka, Espoo Palloseura, Leppävaara Pallo, FC Espoo, Etelä-Espoo Pallo and Kasiysi from Espoo clubs. The clubs say they move 5,400 children and young people a week, and there are 1,200 volunteers involved.

“With modeling, we achieve a measurable way of telling about football. With this model, for the first time, we are actually able to calculate social returns, and thus effectiveness, especially at the city level, ”says Hongan gm Hexi Arteva in the bulletin.

Social 20.13 million per year of benefits accrue from health care savings. At the level of Finland as a whole, the savings received by healthcare in the Uefa SROI project are estimated at up to EUR 358 million. The direct financial impact in Espoo has been estimated at EUR 20.83 million. This includes hobby fees, income from condition building, and jobs.

The share of social benefits in Espoo was estimated at EUR 8.66 million per year and includes, for example, the value of volunteering and the prevention of exclusion.

“Adopting an active and communal lifestyle from childhood is a really good way to increase both health and social well-being. I have often said that we do best when we involve residents, communities and businesses and work together. Sports clubs play a significant role in building a sustainable city and community – the modeling now done proves this excellently, ”praises the Mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä in the bulletin.