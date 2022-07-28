Football | Uefa will pay for new grass for the Töölö ball field – The reason is the TV production area that will be used for the football field

According to the event manager of the football association, there were no other options.

I’m working Ball field 2 will be replaced with grass in accordance with UEFA’s standards. The reason is that the television production area of ​​the Supercup, which will be played in Helsinki, is organized on top of Pallokenttä 2. The Balloliitto informs about this on its website.

On August 10, Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet in the Supercup at the Olympic Stadium. Palloliitto says that the field’s grass carpet was covered on Thursday for the temporary needs of the TV production area.

Football Association event manager Kalle Marttinen says in the announcement that the Supercup requires an exceptionally large space as an event.

“It is unfortunate that the football field has to be used for this purpose. However, there were no other options, this was the only area that could be used for this purpose,” says Marttinen.

The renewal of the turf will start after the event. The city of Helsinki takes care of the seeding, and UEFA pays for it. The turf should be ready for use in the spring of 2023. Ball field 1 will remain in normal use for games.