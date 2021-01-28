Football Uefa still holds on to the European Championships in 12 countries, with four options for fans

The admission of supporters to the stadiums will be decided with these prospects in early April.

European the football association Uefa said on Wednesday night that it would still hold on to hold the men’s European Championship finals in the summer in 12 different countries.

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a dark shadow over the European Championships, with Uefa commenting that it is aware that the arrangements require special flexibility.

The European Championships were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and are scheduled to run from June 11-11. July. Finland is participating in the Games for the first time, and the matches of the first group of Owners are scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg and Copenhagen.

“Uefa is committed to hosting the Euro 2020 tournament in 12 cities according to the original plan. The European Championship final is the number one tournament for national teams in Europe and an important way to fund grassroots activities, ”Uefan Chairman Alexander Ceferin commented in the press release.

“I am optimistic that the situation is a high probability of the virus in terms of quite different closer to the tournament. It is important that we give the host cities and governments as much time as possible to get an accurate picture of summer conditions. ”

Decision spectator access to the stadiums will be made with these prospects in early April. For fans, there are four different options: full stadiums, 50 to 100 percent occupancy with different security measures, 20 to 30 percent occupancy with different security measures, and empty auditoriums.

“Fans are such a big part of what makes football special. We need to give ourselves as much time as possible to be able to take them back to the stadiums, ”Ceferin told AFP news agency.