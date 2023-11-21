Football | Uefa punished HJK with big fines

HJK was fined 42,000 euros for the events of the Frankfurt match.

21.11. 19:31

European The football association Uefa has imposed significant fines on HJK and the German Eintracht Frankfurt for incidents in the stands of the Conference League played in Helsinki the other week.

Both HJK and Eintracht will be fined 30,000 euros for using pyrotechnic products. The start of the match was delayed because first a large number of torches were lit in the Eintracht supporters’ end, and immediately afterwards the torches burned in the HJK fan end.

HJK was also fined 12,000 euros after the spectators blocked the stadium’s walkways. The Helsinki club will therefore have to pay a total of 42,000 euros.

The sanctions did not stop there, as Eintracht’s fans will not be sold tickets to the team’s next away game at Eurofields. Eintracht’s next away game in the Conference League is against Aberdeen on December 14.

Throwing objects is also mentioned in Eintracht’s punishment. The match was stopped for a moment when HJK’s Santeri Hostikka was thrown from the audience with a pint. Eintracht eventually won the match 1–0.

HJK, on ​​the other hand, received a kind of two-year suspended sentence. Uefa announced that if similar behavior continues, HJK’s fan base will be closed to spectators for one match.

Fines are by no means the first for HJK this year. Helsinki club told before the Eintracht match, that he had received 29,100 euros in fines this year for the disruptive behavior of the spectators. A large part of the fines have come from UEFA.

Uefa told about the penalties of the HJK–Eintracht match on their website. The matter was reported in Finland on Tuesday Evening newspaper.