Tuesday, November 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Uefa punished HJK with big fines

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Uefa punished HJK with big fines

HJK was fined 42,000 euros for the events of the Frankfurt match.

European The football association Uefa has imposed significant fines on HJK and the German Eintracht Frankfurt for incidents in the stands of the Conference League played in Helsinki the other week.

Both HJK and Eintracht will be fined 30,000 euros for using pyrotechnic products. The start of the match was delayed because first a large number of torches were lit in the Eintracht supporters’ end, and immediately afterwards the torches burned in the HJK fan end.

HJK was also fined 12,000 euros after the spectators blocked the stadium’s walkways. The Helsinki club will therefore have to pay a total of 42,000 euros.

The sanctions did not stop there, as Eintracht’s fans will not be sold tickets to the team’s next away game at Eurofields. Eintracht’s next away game in the Conference League is against Aberdeen on December 14.

See also  Column | In surprising bends, the child in me dares to be visible

Throwing objects is also mentioned in Eintracht’s punishment. The match was stopped for a moment when HJK’s Santeri Hostikka was thrown from the audience with a pint. Eintracht eventually won the match 1–0.

HJK, on ​​the other hand, received a kind of two-year suspended sentence. Uefa announced that if similar behavior continues, HJK’s fan base will be closed to spectators for one match.

Fines are by no means the first for HJK this year. Helsinki club told before the Eintracht match, that he had received 29,100 euros in fines this year for the disruptive behavior of the spectators. A large part of the fines have come from UEFA.

Uefa told about the penalties of the HJK–Eintracht match on their website. The matter was reported in Finland on Tuesday Evening newspaper.

#Football #Uefa #punished #HJK #big #fines

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Attention: these would be the last minute changes in the Colombian National Team against Paraguay

Attention: these would be the last minute changes in the Colombian National Team against Paraguay

Recommended

No Result
View All Result