Football Uefa postponed decision on European Championship cities to Friday, three cities in danger of losing their host

Munich, Bilbao and Dublin are in danger of losing their hostage because they have not been able to provide guarantees for spectators to enter their European Championships.

European the football association Uefa will postpone its final decision on the men’s European Championship cities until Friday, the news agency AFP reports. Uefan was originally scheduled to decide on race cities at its meeting today.

Finland meets Denmark in Copenhagen and Russia and Belgium in St. Petersburg.