Thursday, April 29, 2021
Football Uefa joins British clubs in social media boycott – “We’ve had enough of anonymous cowards”

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
European football association Uefa said on Thursday on their website, it will not publish anything on its social media accounts between Friday afternoon and Monday night.

Uefa’s decision dates back to the decision by British clubs to boycott social media from Friday to Monday. The boycott is intended to oppose hate speech and discrimination nestled on the outskirts of football.

“We’ve had enough of anonymous cowards spreading their toxic ideologies,” Uefa chairman Alexander Ceferin said.

Last at times, several football players have reported the racist messages they have received and called for tougher action on social media platforms.

The boycott includes the English Football Association, the Premier League and the Women’s Super League, among others. The campaign has spread from football to a few other sports as well.

