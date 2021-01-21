Football Uefa is considering moving the European Championships to one country, says Rummenigge, chairman of Bayern Munich

The Games are scheduled to take place from 11 June in 12 cities across Europe.

European President of the Football Association Alexander Ceferin is considering relocating the Men’s European Championships to one country, says Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Games are scheduled to take place from June 11 in 12 cities across Europe, but Rummenigge said plans made before the coronavirus needed to be reconsidered.

“I know Uefa President Alexander Cefer is very wary of the coronavirus and wonders if it would make more sense at these times to play the tournament in just one country,” Rummenigge told Münchner Merkur of Germany The Guardian by.

Finland survived for the first time in the European Championships. The owls are scheduled to face Denmark in Copenhagen on 12 June and Russia and Belgium in St. Petersburg on 16 and 21 June.