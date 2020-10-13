A coronavirus pandemic keeps European Championship organizers on their toes. So far, the plans are the same, meaning the Owls would play in Copenhagen and St. Petersburg.

Head coach Markku Kanervan the men’s national football team is set to play its first ever European Championship finals next summer in Copenhagen and St Petersburg, but who knows if the plan will materialize.

At least the president of the European Football Association Uefa Alexander Cheferin acknowledges that the Alliance has several implementation options for the Games.

“With this installment, we are planning the kind of European Championship final tournament that we want it to play. I believe the matches will be played all over Europe and the fans will get to the stands, ”Čeferin told German television company ARD.

As late as last winter, it looked like the European Championships were on schedule for the summer 2020 program, but the coronavirus was kicking off the football calendar with new speeds.

“Back last February, I would have found the questioner strange if he had claimed that the pandemic would stop the whole world,” Slovenian Čeferin stated.

Race will be built in 12 localities. If the epidemic does not subside by next summer, Čeferin said host cities could be reduced if necessary and viewer capacity could be limited.

“In theory, we can hold next summer’s European Championships in ten countries, three countries or even one country,” Čeferin said.

Only in the spring will it be decided whether 70 per cent of the stadium’s spectator capacity, 50 per cent or 30 per cent can be taken to the gallery. Or whether to play in full or empty auditoriums.

Twelve The European Championships, hosted by the country, were the culmination of corruption in Čeferin’s predecessor, Michel Platinin royal idea. Čeferin admitted that the idea is beautiful, but difficult to implement even without a pandemic.

“I don’t think I’d support that anymore in the future. Now we are facing a big challenge, but the men’s European Championship Finals are played next year, I’m sure, “Ceferin said.