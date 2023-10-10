Football | Uefa backtracked on the decision to allow Russian junior teams back

For example, the Swedish Football Association opposed UEFA’s original plan.

European the football association Uefa has backed away from the decision by which the Russian under-17 national teams were about to be allowed back into competitions. They talk about it, among other things The Athletic and BBC on their website.

Uefa said at the end of September that it intends to allow the Russian boys’ and girls’ national teams to qualify for the EC tournaments to be played next summer. Qualifying starts this month.

The decision was justified by the fact that youth should not be punished for the actions of adults.

Now Uefa claims that the logistics related to the matches turned out to be too challenging.

“Technical solutions to enable playing were not found,” a Uefa spokesperson told the BBC.

Twelve countries announced their opposition to the plans when they were announced. Also in Finland, Palloliitto announced that it was against the plan and said that the decision not to play against Russia is still valid.

England was also among the opponents of the return. The chairman of the English Football Association interviewed by the BBC Debbie Hewitt said that the position is unchanged.

“We made it very clear as a football association 18 months ago that we will not play against Russia at any age group as long as the war continues,” Hewitt said.

At the beginning of October, the International Football Association Fifa also announced a plan to allow Russia’s under-17s to participate in tournaments.

Russia has been banned from international competitions in several sports since the country launched a war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.