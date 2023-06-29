DGermany’s U21 national coach Antonio Di Salvo drew a sobering conclusion from his first tournament as head coach after the early failure of the European Championship. “Of course it hurts. It just wasn’t possible anymore,” said the 44-year-old after the 0: 2 (0: 2) against England on Wednesday in Batumi. “Of course I’m incredibly disappointed.” After three finals in a row, his team was eliminated from the preliminary round of the European Championship for the first time since 2013 at the tournament in Georgia and Romania.

The players also expressed harsh self-criticism after the miserable tournament with only one point from three games. “I don’t know if we had enough courage. If you look at the game, it definitely wasn’t brave, it was heartless. There has to be more,” said midfielder Angelo Stiller. Team colleague Yannik Keitel confessed: “We definitely have to look at ourselves and get more points. Whether that is the sporty quality, I do not know. It was just missing at one end or the other.”

After an unfortunate 1-1 draw against Israel and a bitter 2-1 draw against the Czech Republic, Germany was clearly the losing team in the decisive group match against England. “There was a difference in quality today, you could see that brutally,” admitted Tom Krauss. Di Salvo also admitted: “If you don’t score goals and you concede goals, it’s ultimately about quality that was missing.”