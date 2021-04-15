Football Two match manipulations in the second level of Serbian football – the federation punished with fines and loss of points

FK Jagodina and FK Borac 1926 Čačak lost matches in March, the results of which had been wagered large sums.

Football FK Jagodina and FK Borac, who play in the second level in the Prva League in Serbia in 1926, have been penalized for match manipulation, AFP news agency reported on Thursday.

The results arrangement applies to two matches played in March. Jagodina lost to FK Trajal 0-3 and Borac Čačak defeated FK Železničar Pančevo 0-1.

The European Football Association (Uefa) asked the Serbian Football Association to investigate the events of the matches, as the results had been bet on with large sums in Europe and Asia.

Serbian the Football Association fined Jagodina six million dinars, or about 51,000 euros. Borac Čačak survived with fines of four million dinars, or about 34,000 euros.

In addition, six league points were deducted from both teams.

The Serbian Football Association has not published more detailed information regarding the betting behavior of the matches.