Football Two European Championship tournament cities were hosted

Spain’s Bilbao and Ireland’s Dublin are no longer hosting men’s European Championship matches.

One the hosts of the summer men’s soccer championships are changing, according to Reuters news agency.

According to information received by Reuters, instead of Bilbao, one race host is another Spanish city, Seville. Uefa did not confirm the information to Reuters on Friday at noon.

A hostage was taken from Bilbao because the city could not guarantee the race organizers that spectators could be taken to the matches.

In addition to Bilbao, Dublin, Ireland, lost its race host. President of the Polish Football Association Zbigniew Boniek told Twitter that Dublin has also lost its race host.

Mr Boniek is also Vice-President of the European Football Association (UEFA). According to him, Poland would play their first-round matches in Seville and St. Petersburg.

Third the host of the competition is Munich, Germany. Allianz Arena, which draws 75,000 spectators, has been promised to take in at least 14,500 people, but the status of the race host was still to be confirmed on Friday.

Confirmation is also expected for the situation in Bilbao and Dublin.

In its first European Championships in history, Finland will play its first-round matches in Copenhagen and St. Petersburg.