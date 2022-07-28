Football | Turkish supporters chanted Putin’s name against the Ukrainian team: “Very sad”

Football in the men’s Champions League qualifiers, a sad moment was experienced on Wednesday night, when the Turkish team Fenerbahçe hosted its Ukrainian guest Dynamo Kyiv. Fenerbahçe supporters chanted the Russian president Vladimir Putin name when Dynamo had scored their opening goal.

“It is very sad to hear the support of Fenerbahçe fans for the Russian murderer and attacker who is bombing our country”, Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar stated on Twitter.

“I am grateful to the kind Turkish people for their support to Ukraine and their consideration regarding this inappropriate fan behavior.”

Dynamo won the match 2–1 and advanced to the next round. Romanian coach of the team Mircea Lucescu did not attend the post-match press conference, in protest of the actions of the home team’s fans.

“I didn’t expect that kind of singing. It’s a sad thing,” Lucescu stated in a statement to the Turkish media.