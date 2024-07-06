Football | “True hake department” – quite a mistake from the goalkeeper in the Veikkausliiga

Football|EIF claimed surprise points from Vaasa, even though goalkeeper Ramilson Almeida had quite a mistake.

6.7. 20:41

Football In the Veikkausliiga, two goal-rich and surprisingly ended matches were played on Saturday. In the second, we saw quite a blunder that led to the goal.

In the top match of the series, Ilves knocked out HJK with a surprisingly clear number of goals, 3–0. Second-to-last EIF, on the other hand, claimed the real surprise points from VPS, which is involved in the top fight, with goals 3–2.

It was true that EIF made its own evening speech unnecessarily difficult.

The team led the match 1–0 when the goalkeeper Ramilson to Almeida there was quite a mistake.

The EIF defense played the ball back to Almeida. This one tried to open with a long pass, but nudged the ball to the side with his supporting leg and kicked the hud off the ball.

Came to the place Mads Borchers thanked and moved the ball into the empty goal.

“Oh, oh, oh, what’s wrong with Ramilson Almeida! It’s a real hooligan department”, the commentator of the match Oskari Koski updated, referring to the iconic group of Finnish sketch entertainment.