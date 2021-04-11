Football Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman, struck the goal in her opening match and reminded her mother of the importance of her career

18-year-old Trinity Rodman plays for the NWSL League in Washington Spirits.

Professional footballer Trinity Rodman, 18, scored immediately in his opening match in the North American Football Women’s League NWSL. Rodman’s club, Washington Spirit, however, lost 2-3 goals to North Carolina Courage.

Rodman, a former NBA star player Dennis Rodmanin daughter, is the youngest player ever selected for the NWSL in a selection event. Rodman was second in the first round.

In Saturday’s match, Rodman came on in the 55th minute and scored five minutes later.

When Trinity Rodman spoke to the U.S. media last week, she said her mother Michelle was a role model for him, though everyone asks him about his famous father, who was winning the NBA championship five times.

“When I have a father like me, no one asks about my mother because she’s not an NBA star, of course, but I want people to know that my mother has been my supporter in everything, and she’s my best friend and rock.”