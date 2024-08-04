National player Joshua Kimmich and Sports Director Max Eberl have set the course for a joint future beyond the coming season in an initial conversation. Both expressed their concerns during the South Korea trip of the FC Bayern Munich in this direction. “With Joshua, we had a conversation,” said Eberl in Seoul: “The first conversation after the European Championships was very, very positive, very open from both sides. Now we’ll see how it goes. It’s true that Joshua will play an important role for us.”

The 29-year-old Kimmich’s contract expires in 2025. He is currently in his tenth season. Bayern want to avoid a free transfer in a year if possible, but at the same time they are reportedly planning to reduce Kimmich’s salary. “In general, I feel very comfortable here. All my children were born here, we built here,” said Kimmich. He wants to make a fresh start at FC Bayern and with FC Bayern after the title-less last season. “Of course, last season was not so successful. That is not what Bayern Munich expects, and not what I expect myself to achieve. Now I am very hungry, full of energy for the new season,” said the national player. (dpa)