Second division football club Hamburger SV strengthens himself for the fight for promotion with the attacking midfielder Masaya Okugawa (27). The Japanese is moving on loan until the summer FC Augsburg to the Elbe, as the HSV announced on the sidelines of its general meeting on Sunday. After breaking his collarbone, Okugawa only made two short appearances in the Bundesliga in the first half of the season in Augsburg.

“With Masaya Okugawa we are increasing the quality of our offense and improving its breadth,” said Claus Costa, director of professional football at HSV: “Masaya knows the league and will help us to further increase our goal threat with his creative and courageous style of play, especially on the wings . At the same time, he has a high willingness to play against the ball, so he fits in very well with our team and our game.”

In addition to his station in Augsburg, Okugawa also played for Holstein Kiel and Arminia Bielefeld in Germany, and he meets old friends in Hamburg. “I'm really looking forward to the job at HSV, I know the club well from my years in Germany. I've already been there in Kiel Tim Walter worked and have already worked with Jonas Meffert, Laszlo Benes and Gui Ramos played together,” said Okugawa: “I want to help HSV immediately, contribute my strengths and achieve the goal we have set with the team and the entire club.” (sid)