the Chelsea FC has engaged the services of the Portuguese national football player for half a year Joao Felix secured – and this costs a lot. According to media reports, Chelsea will transfer 11 million euros for the loan business until the end of the season Atlético Madrid. The London club reported on Wednesday that Felix will be team-mate with German national player Kai Havertz.

“Chelsea are one of the big clubs so I hope I can help,” said 23-year-old Felix, who is also planning a move to Chelsea’s league rivals Manchester United and Arsenal FC had been linked. The Blues are only tenth in the Premier League, and the offensive in particular has been a cause for concern so far: Havertz and Co. have only scored 20 goals in 17 games.

Felix is ​​already the fourth addition in January: for defenders Benoit BadiashileMidfield player Andrey Santos and attackers David Datro Fofana the Londoners had previously spent around 63 million euros.

Before the change, however, Atletico extended Felix’s contract by a year until 2027, the Spaniards announced. The attacking star’s relationship with the Madrid coach Diego Simone is considered difficult, he has only made short appearances lately. 2019 was Felix for 126 million euros from Benfica Lisbon moved to Atletico, it was a record sum for both clubs. In the World Cup 2022 in Qatar Felix played for Portugal, contributed a goal and two assists to reach the quarter-finals. (sid)