Jonathan Tah on Instagram: “Dear Bayer 04 fans, there has been a lot of speculation about me and my future recently. Some background information has not always been presented correctly, but I will definitely go into that in detail in due course. It is true that I have also examined transfer options in the meantime, but it is now certain that I will complete ten years at Bayer 04! You can be sure that I am very much looking forward to all the challenges with our team, the coaching staff and you fans this season. I am firmly convinced that we once again have a really strong team and can make a statement in all competitions. I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me on my journey so far – I am really very grateful to you for that! But now it’s time to put an end to all the speculation and focus fully on the 2024/25 season! I promise you that I will give everything this season to ensure that we are successful, just like in the past 9 years! See you in the BayArena 😎 – I’m looking forward to it! 💪🏾💯 Your Jonah”

jonathantah_ on August 30, 2024: “Dear Bayer 04 fans, there has been a lot of speculation about me and my future recently. Some background information was not always presented correctly, but I will definitely go into that in detail in due course. It is true that I have also examined transfer options in the meantime, but now it is certain that I will complete ten years at Bayer 04! You can be sure that I am very much looking forward to all the challenges with our team, the coaching staff and you fans this season. I am firmly convinced that we once again have a really strong team and can make a statement in all competitions. I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me on my journey so far – I am really very grateful to you for that! But now it’s time to put an end to all the speculation and focus fully on the 2024/25 season! I promise you that I will give everything this season so that we are successful, just like in the past 9 years! See you at the BayArena 😎 – I’m looking forward to it! 💪🏾💯 Your Jona”.

jonathantah_, instagram.com