The 1 FC Magdeburg has come up with defensive talent Andi Hoti strengthened. The 20-year-old changes from the Italian top club Inter Milan to Saxony-Anhalt, announced the Magdeburg without naming an exact contract period. In the past season, the central defender was at the SC Freiburg II on loan, for which he made 23 league appearances (one goal, one assist).

“Andi is a young, talented central defender who has good speed and strength in tackles,” said Magdeburg’s head coach Christian Titz. Hoti has the potential to assert itself in the second Bundesliga, added Magdeburg’s sporting director, Otmar Schork. Hoti, who has a Swiss and a Kosovar passport, had previously played at Inter from the U17s to the U19s. (sid)