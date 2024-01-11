Jadon Sancho (23) returns to the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund back. The English international is on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season after a day-long hangout. BVB has now announced this.

“Jadon is an absolute difference player. Even though he hasn't played any competitive games in the past few months, we are sure that he will quickly settle back in with us, get into top form and use his qualities to help us achieve our goals for the season,” said sports director Sebastian Kehl.

Sancho had already played in Dortmund from 2017 to 2021 and impressed with strong performances, which was followed by a move to Manchester for 85 million euros. However, he didn't get going there; the offensive player was recently the manager of the team as a result of a dispute Erik ten Hag suspended. Sancho had only played the first three Premier League games this season.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help reach Champions League qualification,” said Sancho. (sid)