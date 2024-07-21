Kimmich, who was previously considered a certainty, and Goretzka still have a year left on their contracts with the record champions. Both are considered possible candidates for sale. According to Eberl, they have agreed with Kimmich “that we will talk to each other after his vacation. There is no doubt that Joshua has made a great contribution to FC Bayern. Nevertheless, everyone at FC Bayern has to accept the fight for a starting place.”
At the European Championship, European champions Spain showed “that a good mix is extremely important. When it comes to putting together a squad, that doesn’t always mean that the 20 best players are together, but rather the 20 who work best together on the pitch,” said Eberl, adding in reference to Goretzka: “It was hard for Leon that he wasn’t at the European Championship. But you have to put up with that. The success of a national team is more important than an individual’s fate. And the success of a club is just as important.” (sid)
#Football #transfer #ticker #Eberl #announcement #Bayern #favour #Kimmich #FAZ
Leave a Reply