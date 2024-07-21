Bayern Munich Sports Director Max Eberl has put pressure on players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka increased again. It is “simply a general rule that professional football is a competitive sport – we cannot say to any player per se: ‘Hey, you are the one who is set’,” Eberl told Welt am Sonntag. FC Bayern has “exciting players in all positions and therefore many alternatives. Since we have a new coach who also wants to get an overview first, we cannot yet say who is it and who is not. That is the situation that every player has to face,” Eberl explained.

Kimmich, who was previously considered a certainty, and Goretzka still have a year left on their contracts with the record champions. Both are considered possible candidates for sale. According to Eberl, they have agreed with Kimmich “that we will talk to each other after his vacation. There is no doubt that Joshua has made a great contribution to FC Bayern. Nevertheless, everyone at FC Bayern has to accept the fight for a starting place.”

At the European Championship, European champions Spain showed “that a good mix is ​​extremely important. When it comes to putting together a squad, that doesn’t always mean that the 20 best players are together, but rather the 20 who work best together on the pitch,” said Eberl, adding in reference to Goretzka: “It was hard for Leon that he wasn’t at the European Championship. But you have to put up with that. The success of a national team is more important than an individual’s fate. And the success of a club is just as important.” (sid)