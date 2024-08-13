Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui switch from the German football record champions FC Bayern Munich to Manchester United. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday evening. The professional clubs did not provide any information on the terms of the transfer. The defendersswitch from the German football record championsBoth clubs announced this on Tuesday evening. The professional clubs did not provide any information on the terms of the transfer. De Ligt is said to bring the Munich club a fixed transfer fee of 45 million euros, Mazraoui 15 million euros. Bonus payments are also to be added. In Manchester, de Ligt has a contract until summer 2029 with an option for a further year. Mazraoui signed until summer 2028, also with an option to extend for an additional year. De Ligt was sold two years ago for a transfer fee of around 70 million euros from Juventus Turin to Munich. However, the central defender had not established himself as an undisputed regular player at Bayern.

Ajax Amsterdam to Munich. The Moroccan international was available on a free transfer at the time, but his performances were inconsistent. In Manchester, the duo will meet their former coach at Ajax Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag. Full-back Mazraoui was also signed byto Munich. The Moroccan international was available on a free transfer at the time, but his performances were inconsistent. In Manchester, the duo will meet their former coach at Ajax Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag. Bayern’s sports director Max Eberl can continue the planned restructuring of the squad with the million-dollar sum. Supervisory Board Uli Hoeneß stressed that players would have to be sold before new stars could be signed. For Joao Palhinha, Michael Olise and Hiroki Ito have the Bavarians so far almost 130 million euros In addition, loan player Josip Stanisic returned from Bayer Leverkusen as a double winner.

It is unclear who Bayern will sign now. Recently there were contradictory reports about a transfer of the Leverkusen central defender Jonathan Tah. Desired player Desire Doue is said to have already decided against Bayern and in favor of Paris Saint Germain. Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka are also being considered as potential candidates for sale in Munich.

The Munich team will start the competitive season on Friday (8.45 p.m./ZDF and Sky) with their new coach Vincent Kompany: In the first round of the DFB Cup, second division newcomers SSV Ulm await. Manchester United’s Premier League debut will also take place on Friday against Fulham. (dpa/sid)