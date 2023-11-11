Tirana – Terrible news from Albania. 28-year-old Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, former Zaragoza and Levante, died during an Albanian Serie A championship match between his team, Egnatia, and Partizan. The footballer, according to the Albanian media, died in hospital after a resuscitation attempt in the field.

Last summer Dwamena took the field in the friendly match played by Egantia against Inter in Ferrara, also scoring the opening goal for the Albanians. The match then ended 4-2 in favor of the Nerazzurri.