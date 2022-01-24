Even dozens of injured among fans trying to enter the stadium. However, the Cameroon-Comoros meeting took place

Six people died and dozens were injured by the throng of fans who flocked to try to enter a stadium in Cameroon that was hosting an Africa Cup of Nations match. The tragedy, reports the BBC online, took place outside the Paul Biya stadium in the capital Yaounde, where the match between Cameroon and the Comoros was held for the round of 16. However, the match was held and ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts. (HANDLE). ZC

