Football | TPS changes coach – Akusti Salonen is sidelined for health reasons

Salonen has openly talked about his health challenges.

Football Turku Palloseura, which is eighth in the national league, is changing its coach. Acoustic Salonen has to leave his position for health reasons.

TPS by Salonen’s health challenges have now progressed to the point that he has to step aside from his duties immediately.

Salonen comments on his situation on his Twitter account touchingly.

“This is the strangest life whose tunes I have played, whose steps I have followed. This is the strangest life I’ve walked, roamed the streets,” Salonen wrote.

“I feel like a quietly fading star. I have watched, followed for a long time. Vaivun, the fog-fringed ones are the eves.”

Salonen the kidneys have stopped working. He said at the beginning of June Mightily in the interview that he is in the transplant queue.

The club says that Salose is not in immediate danger. He will receive the best care possible, but all focus must be on health and maintaining it.

In the TPS press release, Salonen says that the decision was the most difficult of his football career.

“I talked with my loved ones and finally came to the conclusion that now the game has to be called off, even though it hurts,” he adds.

Executive director of TPS Junior Football Association Kim Ekroos says that Salonen stated honestly and directly that he has to step aside from his task.

“The situation is very, very sad and I am especially sad for Aku himself, because I know how much football has helped him while living with his illness and how he has put his heart into the game for the team,” Ekroos adds.

TPS the head coach will be the goalkeeper coach for the rest of the season Move to the Mediterraneanwhose position as goalkeeping coach will be taken Nico Washing.