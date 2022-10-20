Football | TPS and Lahti tied at the opening of the league qualifying

The fate of the league place will be decided on Sunday in Lahti.

Turku Palloseura and FC Lahti ended in a 1–1 draw in the first leg of the men’s football league qualifier on Thursday at Kupitta in Turku.

Thus, both teams still had the door open for next year’s league place, which will be decided on Sunday in Lahti.

“An expectedly tough fight. Now, fortunately, we are only in the middle of the groove, and we will continue with hard efforts. After a good start, we lost our grip in the second half, and TPS was able to create dangerous situations from special situations”, summed up the head coach of Lahti Mikko Mannila.

People from Lahti dominated the opening period, and Lorentz Hertz gave the visitors the lead midway through the period.

TPS entered the second half with a strong grip, and Roope Pakkanen scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute. Albijo with Muzac was a great place in the last minutes to lead the home team to victory, but Antonio Reguero In Lahti’s goal, he made a great save.

“We went into the game as underdogs, but now Lahti’s advantage has been reset. We will start from the same line for the deciding match, and the team will certainly have a lot of will to fight for Sunday’s game”, promised the head coach of TPS Marko Rajamäki.