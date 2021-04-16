Friday, April 16, 2021
Football Tottenham’s new sponsor confused the team: “Unused Prize Cabinet for sale” – manager José Mourinho received a strong acknowledgment

April 16, 2021
The paint company later apologized for the special messages.

Football Tottenham’s new sponsor, paint company Dulux, who posted in the English Premier League, sent surprising messages to Twitter on Thursday, says BBC.

After Dulux had said he was the club’s new sponsor, the comments asked him to paint Tottenham’s dusty Prize Cabinet. Dulux replied, “Don’t be silly, surfaces should be dust-free before painting.”

In addition, Dulux tweeted a picture that reads, “Unused Prize Cabinet for Sale.”

The reference to the prize cabinet is related to the fact that Tottenham has not won a single trophy for years. The next chance is in just over a week when the team will face Manchester City in the league cup final.

In addition, the comments asked if the paint company’s mascot could play as a topper? Dulux replied, “It could be better.”

Dulux deleted Tweets, but had time to pick them up for several other accounts.

After the messages were deleted, Dulux apologized for them, “We’re investigating what happened and apologizing to the Spurs fans.”

Also From the manager of Tottenham From José Mourinho asked for their opinion on the new sponsor. The answer was exhaustive: “What is Dulux?”

When Mourinho was briefed on the capture of Dulux at a media conference, the response continued along the same lines.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. Maybe it’s an awesome marketing strategy. If I criticize it, and I note that it is a great strategy, I am in a difficult situation. “

.
