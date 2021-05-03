Football Tottenham’s coach got hot when Giovani Lo Celson’s head stepped on with no penalty: “I’m upset and disappointed”

John Fleck of Sheffield United played dangerously in the Premier League Sunday late game.

Football Pilot of the English Premier League Tottenham for two weeks Ryan Mason was disappointed with the referees in Sunday’s late match against Sheffield United.

Mason, 29, who left his player career at the age of 26 after a skull fracture, was shocked when John Fleck survived the turmoil of the evening without punishment.

Fleck, representing the series jumbo, stepped dangerously into Tottenham Giovani Lo Celson on top of the head at the beginning of the second half.

“Red card. Absolutely a red card. I can’t believe it wasn’t given a red card, ”Mason commented According to the BBC, the British broadcaster.

“I’m shocked – especially when I think of some of the red cards recently issued after the tackles. It was avoidable and the player’s safety was compromised. I am shocked and disappointed. ”

Viaplay football commentator Henrik Strömblad commented according to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the situation seemed almost intentional.

“He steps on his shoulder and slides his head with his pieces. It doesn’t look good. ”

Tottenham, who are in the top four of the Premier League and thus in the Champions League group stage, won the Sheffield United 4-0.

Gareth Bale finished the hat trick and Son Heung-Min hit once.