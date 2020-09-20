Football Tottenham star duo fierce: Son scored four goals, feeder Kane made Premier League history

Tottenham knocked out Southampton’s goal 5-2 in Sunday’s opening game.

Tottenham won football in the English Premier League Day op away away in Southampton 5-2, with two men in charge: winger Son Heung-Min scored four goals and Son scored all goals Harry Kane one.

The duo were already on the move in the early minutes of the match when Son scored Kane’s goal, but that hit didn’t make it to the records after the VAR video judging showed Son was offside.

The home team Southampton, on the other hand, scored an approved goal after scoring 22 goals last season Danny Ings scored his first goal this season with 32 minutes gone.

Opening half in extra time, then Son’s dizzying show began with a clinical finish, and in the early minutes of the second half, the Korean made his second hit.

The scorer was Son, and in the 73th minute Son scored his fourth goal in the afternoon of St. Mary’s Stadium. For each of the four, arrangements were made by Kane, who recorded just two goal passes throughout the last season.

In all, in the history of the Premier League, four players have now reached four goals in the same game. However, Kane is the first to score four goals scored by the same player in the same match.

Kane were given a gift! The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 82 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Kane. The final scores were finished by Ings in the final moments of the penalty kick.

League season Tottenham, who lost their opening game at home to Everton last Sunday, has three points, Southampton is at zero after two losses.