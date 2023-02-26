Tottenham beat Chelsea 2–0.

26.2. 18:01

Chelsea’s the cramming in football’s English Premier League continues. Another London team, Tottenham, slipped over Chelsea’s pit hill on Sunday by taking a 2–0 victory in the local game.

Tottenham’s opening goal was scored at the beginning of the second half by a lucky midfielder Oliver Skipp. The ball drifted into an open spot for him semi-accidentally.

The Tottenham Cannon Harry Kane was once again in the right place at the right time in the 82nd minute, when he directed a free kick from the aftermath of the corner kick to make it 2–0. The goal was Kane’s 268th in his career at Tottenham.

Having lost three times in a row, Chelsea played their sixth consecutive winless match in all competitions. by Graham Potter in coaching, Chelsea has won only one of the 11 matches they have played this year.