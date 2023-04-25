Tottenham received a 6-1 back sauna from Newcastle, which cost the coach his job.

Football Tottenham of the English Premier League told on Tuesday, that the club’s fans who traveled to the league game in Newcastle on Sunday will be reimbursed for the entrance ticket money.

The reason for the rather extraordinary decision is that Tottenham lost the match after a classless performance 1-6 after being 0-5 down after only 21 minutes of play.

Refunds for admission tickets come from the team’s players, the club announced.

“As a team, we understand your frustration and anger. We know that words are not enough in a situation like this, but believe me, a loss like this hurts (us). We appreciate your support both at home and away, and so we want to compensate the fans for the price of the admission tickets (for the Newcastle away game).”

“We know this doesn’t change what happened on Sunday and we will do everything we can to make sure things are different against Manchester United on Thursday night. Your support means everything to us again. Together, and only together, we can develop forward.”

Sunday’s disaster cost Tottenham’s interim manager For Cristian Stellini workplace. The head coach of Tottenham has been a windy place lately. Stellini became the interim head coach of the London team last month Antonio Conte after leaving the club “by mutual consent”.

Stellini was supposed to be at the helm of Tottenham until the end of the season. Take his place Ryan Mason. Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League.