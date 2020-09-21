Football Tottenham manager José Mourinho was embarrassed by four goals Heung-Min Son: “Best player of the match: Harry Kane”

The Tottenham striker duo were on top on Sunday.

Football To the Tottenham manager playing in the Premier League José Mourinho four goals is not enough for the title of the best player in the match. That way at least for a moment I thought Sunday had an amazing four goals scored Heung-Min Son, when Mourinho scared to the scene in the middle of Son’s interview.

“Best player of the match: Harry Kane, ”Mourinho said, fading.

Son was clearly embarrassed and began to justify why Kane was the best player in the match.

“I think Harry Kane was the best player because he scored four goals and scored one,” Son stated.

In addition, Son praised the cooperation between them.

Finally, a BBC reporter revealed how it is:

“José wanted to take the best player award for the match from you, but no one is taking the award from you,” the reporter said and handed out the award.

“I’ll take the prize. It’s nothing, ”Son laughed.

In a match played on Sunday, Tottenham won 5-2 at Southampton away.