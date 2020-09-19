Upgrade
Football Tottenham formalizes Gareth Bale’s return to Spurs shirt, loan from Real Madrid extends to end of season

Bhavi Mandalia
September 19, 2020
in World
0

Football English Premier League Tottenham have entered into a comprehensive loan agreement for the rest of the season with a Welsh striker Gareth Balen with, companion announced.

Bale came to Tottenham at the age of 17 from Southampton in 2007 and left Spurs in 2013 for the Spanish giant Real Madrid for the then world record sum of £ 85 million.

In Real, Bale scored over 100 goals and won the Champions League four times and the Spanish League twice.

Per week However, Bale, who earns £ 600,000, recently ran into difficulties with Real due to injuries and low-key game performances. Now, at the age of 31, he is returning to London.

“All the Spurs fans, after seven years, I have returned!”, Summed up Bale In his Twitter post.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

