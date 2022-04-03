Football Tottenham and West Ham made important victories in the fight to get into the top four

Everton, who has played in the main series for almost 70 consecutive years, is still deeply in the relegation crunch.

Football Fighting for the top four in the English Premier League, Tottenham and West Ham took care of their pastries as Newcastle and Everton crashed at the base of the series on Sunday. Fourth place is enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle took the lead as a guest of Tottenham at the end of the opening half Fabian Schärin by hit, but Ben Davies leveled even before the break.

In the second half, Tottenham was then unstoppable, scoring a 5-1 win Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal ja Steven Bergwijn.

Five Tottenham, who have won a victory in their last six league games, rose to fourth place in the series by Arsenal. Arsenal will, of course, have two games less played, and on Monday it could grab the fourth place again by avoiding a loss as a guest at Crystal Palace.

Three points away from the duo are West Ham and Manchester United. West Ham overthrew Everton 2-1 when Jarrod Bowen took the lead 58 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle.

Aaron Cresswellin a great free kick took the lead by West Ham in the opening half, but Mason Holgate brought the guests to the levels in the second half of the second half. Bowen’s goal after Everton Michael Keane was driven out, and the letter from the guests was incomplete.

Everton has played in the main series continuously from 1954-55. Now it is just above the fall line, three points ahead of Watford.

On Wednesday, Everton will face Burnley, who is last in the previous series and four points behind Everton. Series drum, Teemu Pukin To Norwich, Everton have a lead of seven points.

“Again, a lot of things turned against us, it has happened to us (this season). But there was a lot of positive in the game, we would definitely have earned a point against a good team. We had good places, enough for two or three goals. And when we make them, we win games, and we still have ten matches left to do it. There are a lot of ten matches, ”Everton coach Frank Lampard shone faith BBC’s pages.