The face of Ajax fans was badly burned once.

24.9. 20:21

Holland’s the classic Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord had to be abandoned when Ajax’s home fans started rioting at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The spectators, frustrated by Ajax’s 0–3 defeat, threw several torches onto the field for the first time at the end of the opening period. When 11 minutes had been played in the second half and the torch flew onto the field for the second time, the referee stopped the match and directed the players to the tunnel.

Based on videos that have gone viral on instant messaging app X, the stadium has been in complete chaos. In one video, several people are kicking the revolving doors inside the stadium, and in another, a group of riot police officers are escorting supporters on horseback.

Eredivisie announced ESPN’s according to that the match will not be continued on Sunday. The completion of the game will be announced later.

Ajax’s season has started badly. The big Dutch club has won only one of the five league matches they have played and is 14th in the league table.

“This has nothing to do with football and fandom. You play with the safety of the players, other supporters and yourself. Shame on you!”, the Dutch Minister of Justice Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius torui in X.