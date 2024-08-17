Football | Topi Keskinen’s great debut in Scotland

Football|Topi Keskinen got off to a great start in his new club.

Helsinki Transferred from the football club to Aberdeen, who play in the Scottish Premier League, earlier this week Top Middle immediately became the hero of his new club.

Keskinen, 21, secured victory for Aberdeen on Saturday when the team faced Queen’s Park FC in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Playing at the country’s second highest league level, Queen’s Park teased Aberdeen for a long time, but Keskinen’s goal in the extra time of the second half brought the team a 1–0 victory.

Keskinen entered the field in the 57th minute of the game, when Aberdeen’s Swedish coach Jimmy Thelin he was replaced by a midfielder by Shayden Morris in place of. The pass to Keskinen was hit by a Norwegian Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Aberdeen’s second Finnish player Richard Jensen sat in the substitution the whole match.

Central moved to Aberdeen from HJK on Monday and signed a four-year contract with the Scottish club until the summer of 2028. Transfermarkt website according to which Aberdeen paid HJK a transfer amount of one million euros to Keskinen.

After two rounds, Aberdeen are second in the Scottish Premier League behind Celtic after winning both of their matches. Keskinen’s debut in the main league will take place next Saturday, when Aberdeen will face Kilmarnock at home.