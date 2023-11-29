Football | Topi Keskinen was allowed to grow up as if hidden in Eastern Finland, but in Helsinki he sat at the table of the “bosses”

Topi Keskinen, 20, came from Eastern Finland to Helsinki completely out of shape and amazed the Veikkausliiga audience and opponents in Europe with his speed.

Year then Top Middle, 20, was a complete unknown to the general public, but the past year has completely changed the situation. In mid-December last year, Keskinen and his mother left to drive towards Helsinki at five in the morning. Ahead was a move from Mikkelin Palloilijoi to Helsinki.

“I was waiting outside the Bolt arena when I didn’t know which door to enter. There was a little excitement. Out there, I thought if I was in the right place, when no one was visible anywhere,” says Topi Keskinen two days before HJK’s last home game of the season.

Now he is at home in the stadium.

“Mother then stayed at the camp to unpack things. We suddenly went to buy a TV and a Playstation console for me. That’s where it started.”

Since then, Keskinen has made a big impression in HJK and the Veikkausliiga. Now he is being talked about as the next national team player, and foreign clubs are very interested in him.

“At first, I was quite nervous, and the first trainings did not go well. I had been in Mikkeli all my life, and suddenly I was in HJK with the national team guys.”

Topi Keskinen trained with HJK’s representative team on January 18.

Central however, there were many players in the team who helped him adapt.

“For example [varakapteeni] Jukka Raitala helped. He is one of my best friends here. He is so professional and he can understand other players. I think he plays a really important role in the team.”

“I get along well with older guys when they don’t speak so much that mixture of English and Finnish. Can speak normally. It’s a good thing that Stadi’s Finglish doesn’t catch on.”

Practices soon began to flow, and the other players quickly noticed why a new player had been added to the team.

“Masa [keskikenttäpelaaja Matti Peltola] came to tell me to just challenge when you keep getting past the players. Maybe it boosted self-confidence”, Keskinen tells his platform at HJK.

The Veikkausliiga debut became almost perfect when Keskinen passed Atomu Tanaka scored the winning goal in the local match against FC Honka.

in Mikkeli Keskinen got to play under the radar, so to speak. He was not selected for the youth national teams until March of last year. As you know, an employee of the MP called the Balloliitto at that time and said that it would be worth paying attention to such a guy.

Keskinen was able to participate in the under-19 European Championship play-off match against Belgium as a substitute. He came on as a substitute in the second period and immediately scored a goal in his national team debut.

Topi Keskinen, in his national team debut in the under-19 European Championship qualifying match in Myyrmäki, passed Belgian defender Alexandro Calut and flashed the ball into the goal past goalkeeper Keo Boets.

After two matches for the under-19 national team, Keskinen received an invitation to the under-21 national team, where he has played ever since. In the last match, Keskinen scored two goals and assisted one against Armenia.

“I don’t mind the fact that I don’t have much experience with national youth teams. I would definitely rather be in Mikkeli when I was younger than somewhere in Eerikkilä [leireillä]. There was no compulsion for me to make it to the youth national teams.”

HJK’s former sports director Miika Takkula had drawn attention to Keskine for the first time in the spring of 2021, when MP played against Klubi-04 in the Tali hall. At the beginning of last year, Takkula noticed Keskinen again.

“I watched the Ykköscup game between MP and KPV in February. I wonder if this is the same player I was paying attention to earlier. That’s when I took Top for follow-up. His ability to change rhythm attracted attention. He was able to perform at a high intensity throughout the game,” says Miika Takkula, Ilves’ current director of sports.

According to Takkula, Keskinen anticipates defenders’ movements well and knows how to take very different kinds of touches in relation to the opponent and the playing situation.

“After the first interview, I got a picture of a really determined and down-to-earth person.”

“ “Topi played soccer with Lasse the dog every day.”

Central Mum Annu Keskinen says that he was satisfied that the boy was at home for so long. He was allowed to grow up in peace in Mikkeli.

“Topi has always been athletic, and he has liked to run. He ran rather than walked. On the way to daycare, he always ran from one light pole to another,” Annu Keskinen recalls.

Enthusiasm for football was easily ignited in a family where mother supported Everton and father Newcastle. Keskinen got excited about playing at Everton About Wayne Rooneyand later started supporting Manchester United when Rooney moved there.

In a family of four children, you could play football indoors.

“I knew that that phase wouldn’t last for many years.”

There was more fun to be had when the family got a German shepherd the year the boy turned six. Lasse the dog and Topi were the best friends.

“Topi played soccer with Lasse the dog every day. He taught Lasse, and it was a really good defender.”

Annu Keskinen jokes that his dream would be if his son moved to Everton, and there would be Wayne Rooney as a coach.

“Football has been a dream profession for Top, and we parents have believed in it. He invested in that, and it started to look good when he got to play in MP.”

In the middle there is one distinct special quality which will take him abroad in the near future and enable him to make a fine career. Keskinen is possibly the fastest Finnish soccer player this season, or at least one of the fastest.

When he was younger, he wasn’t the fastest on his team in Mikkeli.

“Somehow it seemed that the more I ran, the faster I became. When I joined the men’s representative team, at the age of 17-18 I was the fastest on my team.”

In HJK’s Conference League home match against Greek PAOK, Keskinen’s top speed was measured at 36.2 kilometers per hour. Among Finnish players, only a national team player has reached similar numbers in recent years Daniel Håkans, whose speed was measured at 36.1 kilometers per hour in SJK a couple of years ago. There are differences in the measuring devices and methods, but the speeds of Keskinen and Håkans have been measured with similar devices.

Topi Keskinen (right) held Eintracht Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta behind him in a duel situation in the HJK Conference League home match at the beginning of November.

In the top leagues, speeds are measured with the help of cameras and in Finland with GPS vests, so the results are not completely comparable. If that is not taken into account, the top speeds of Keskinen and Håkans are comparable to the fastest players in the English Premier League.

With his speed, Keskinen has caused problems this season for Veikkausliiga players as well as players from Norwegian Molde and Greek PAOK.

In the Veikkausliiga, Keskinen scored two goals and provided eight assists this season, and he also won several penalty kicks for his team.

But he will be remembered for a long time for those extraordinary goals. In the second qualifying round of the Champions League against Molde, Keskinen started a counterattack from the edge of his own penalty area, ran 80 meters in nine seconds and placed the ball in the goal.

“ “He sat at the table of the team’s ‘bosses’ immediately after coming from Mikkeli.”

In the upper end of the Veikkausliiga, a somewhat similar goal was scored against FC Honka at the end of an even longer run.

HJK’s to the head coach Toni Korkeakunnä Keskinen’s personality has impressed not only his physical features, but also his personality.

“You can see in him as a person and as a player that he is a determined guy in a good way. He is a really good person and a really great guy. He has a great sense of humor and is a really well-liked teammate. He sat at the team’s ‘bosses’ table right after coming from Mikkeli,’ says Korkeakunnas.

Keskinen’s down-to-earthness can be seen, among other things, in how carefree he is about what others think. When HJK’s team celebrated the championship in a nightclub, Keskinen posted a photo of his feet wearing pink Crocs on Instagram. He came to this interview wearing Crocs winter sandals and started walking home in them.

According to Korkeakunnas, Keskinen doesn’t bow down and is ready to put himself out there on the field.

“Character and desire to develop is a great talent. I’ve seen quite a lot of players during my career, and Top’s career doesn’t stop at least because he doesn’t dare or doesn’t want to. It can take him far.”

According to Korkeakunnas, Keskinen also shows his emotions in a good way, and according to the coach’s assessment, it stems from the will to win.

“He cares about his development and his team. In many ways, he is ideal to be coached.”

“ “I’ve always had this mentality.”

Central says he is very satisfied with his first Veikkausliiga season. His only goal before the season was that he would be allowed to stay in the team and not be loaned to any other league club.

“There could have been more goals, the assists have been good. There would be more goals if I had gone to take the penalty kicks I acquired,” says Keskinen.

“I can be more selfish in scoring situations.”

He says he is thinking carefully about his next step towards foreign countries. It’s not worth going anywhere.

“I was talking with an acquaintance about how it’s kind of difficult for an athlete to be happy about achievements. You can be happy about them, but you can’t stay and enjoy them too much. You always have to think about what can be done better.”

“I’ve always had this mentality. I followed Wayne Rooney as a child. That guy had the right mentality.”

HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas hugged Topi Keski after HJK secured entry to the Conference League with a home win over Romanian champion Farul.

Now Topi Keskinen is on the threshold of the men’s national team, and among the players to watch, from which players will be invited to next year’s events.

From the interview Keskinen is leaving to walk home with his teammate Jukka Raitala. While Keski is being filmed on Urheilukatu, Raitala states that Keskinen can go far in his career. Having played in the Bundesliga and La Liga, Raitala knows what he’s talking about.

Keskinen himself says that he needs to play even better to get a call-up to the national team.

“It will come when I play well enough.”

HJK will face Aberdeen in the last home match of the Conference League on Thursday at 19:45 at the Bolt-arena. Viaplay will show the match.