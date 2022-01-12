Covid knocks out the accounts of the top football clubs in Europe, Manchester City is the one with the most expensive squad

England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Holland, Portugal and Turkey: Covid spares no one. The economic performance of the top clubs of the main European leagues, all recorded a clear decline. To “save itself” from the deep red there is only the Bayern Monaco led by Julian Nagelsmann which recorded profits of 1.8 million euros. While in Italy it is mainly theInter by Simone Inzaghi who loses 245.6 million in one year.

This second football season played in the pandemic era has therefore once again put a strain on the coffers of the various leagues. With total revenue recorded by most clubs still lower than pre-Covid numbers, in an industry characterized by a mainly rigid cost structure, most of the samples recorded significant losses in the financial year ended between May and June 2021.

To reveal it is it study ‘The European Champions Report‘of KPMG Football Benchmark, now in its sixth edition, which reviews and compares the main indicators of business perfomance of the champions of the six most important leagues in the 2020-2021 season.

The Bayern Monaco was the only club, among those analyzed, to close in profit, although the figures in absolute value are slightly lower than last season. Nonetheless, an exceptional result, considering that this is the 29th consecutive year closed with a net profit. The Bavarian club has registered revenues of 597.5 million euros (-2%), closing the season with a profit of 1.8 million euros (compared to 5.9 million the previous season).

The Manchester City registered i revenues highest among the clubs considered: 664 million euros, a result that exceeds the club’s record of the last season before the pandemic (equal to 548 million euros). total revenues of Inter equal to 347 million euros, which, however, do register a net loss of 245.6 million euros: the highest ever recorded by an Italian football team. They weigh the increase in operating costs, i revenues linked to attendance at the stadium on the occasion of matches and low revenues from player trading.

Collapsesinstead, the profitability of Atletico Madrid, which records a loss of 111.7 million euros, a net negative change compared to last year, mainly due to the absence of revenues related to the large sales recorded in the previous year.

Although there are exceptions, the most common trend observed has been that operating revenues – severely hit by an almost total loss of box office receipts and albeit partially mitigated by stable or increasing radio, television and commercial revenues- failed to compensate for the generally high personnel costs and the decline in income associated with the sale of tags of the players.

It is also important to point out that the data on revenue growth is mostly related to late-grossed TV rights revenue for postponed matches of the previous 2019/20 season due to Covid. Due to the restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic, which banned or severely limited the presence of fans in stadiums at matches, box office revenues were almost completely zeroed for all clubs analyzed.

In also the revenues due to the purchase and sale of players’ cards decreased, which saw a reduction in values ​​due to the crisis that hit companies. The difference is quite evident between the teams that play in the main leagues (Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter and Bayern Munich), which very often buy the cards of already established players at high costs, and those who participate in smaller tournaments, which aim for , on the other hand, on young promises to be resold on the market. In fact, the Manchester City has incurred the highest spending on the purchase of new players in the past four seasons overall of 294 million euros. Vnta the most expensive rose equal to 1.237 billion euros, the only one together with Chelsea and Manchester United to exceed one billion in value.

Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich have incurred a total net expenditure on transfers in the last four seasons each of over € 100 million. Inter, on the other hand, among the teams analyzed is the one that has reduced the most in the last two seasons the expenditure for the purchase of players.. The value of the players’ cards also suffered the impact of Covid-19.

Inter, eg, has seen the value of its squad decrease by 12%: this is due to the scarce economic availability on the market, which depreciated player trading, but also due to the sale of some important elements last summer. Despite the difficulties, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting CP and Besiktas managed to increase the value of registered players.