Football | Töölö’s ball field was filled with cars and football fans got angry – The big football event couldn’t fit in the Olympic Stadium

Töölö’s ball field was turned into a parking lot for TV production trucks during the Supercup. The organizers explained why the production facilities of the renovated Olympic Stadium were not enough.

At the Olympic Stadium The football Supercup organized on Wednesday was one of the most visible events of the summer in Helsinki’s street scene.

Spanish and German football fans took over the city center and Töölö, and Finnish football fans also got to enjoy the sports festival for a couple of days.

However, the locals were surprised by a familiar phenomenon near the Olympic Stadium. In June, Sahara’s field was filled with restrooms and urinals Lauri Tähkän for the duration of the concert, and this time Töölö’s ball field, or Bollis, was transformed into a parking lot for TV cars.

Read more: The arrangements for Lauri Tähkä’s concert aroused indignation in Töölö – a strict comment from HJK’s former assistant coach

Passers-by captured the sight and shared photos on social media.

At the Olympic Stadium a large and expensive renovation was recently carried out, so it seemed strange that the TV production could not fit in the premises reserved for it.

Manager of the Olympic Stadium Ari Kuokkanen however, says that the situation was completely normal when it was a major international event.

“In the Supercup event, the TV production as a whole was exceptionally large and required a space of around 3,500 square meters, which would not have made sense to accommodate or build inside the Olympic Stadium under any circumstances,” explains Kuokkanen.

“The TV productions of Huuhkaji’s matches cannot be compared to this biggest single match event in Finnish football history.”

The events manager of the Swedish Football Association Kalle Marttinen announces that 30 TV rights owners from around the world were present at the Supercup. The match was broadcast to no less than 110 countries.

“For example, we came from Germany with our own production trucks. At least some of them only had a reporter and a cameraman,” says Marttinen.

But why was Bollis chosen as the parking lot?

Couldn’t the production trucks have been driven anywhere other than a traditional grass field? The turf will be destroyed, although Uefa will of course replace it with a new one by spring 2023.

Read more: Uefa will pay for new grass for the Töölö ball field – The reason is the TV production area that will be used for the football field

Marttinen says that there were long discussions behind the scenes about the location of the production area.

“We thought about whether it could be on artificial grass, but it has heating underneath. Unfortunately, the heating cannot withstand the weight of the trucks, so it would have become significantly more expensive, because we would have ruined the heating as well.”

Töölö’s ball fields are located right next to the Olympic Stadium and the Bolt Arena.

There were 4–5 different options found around the Olympic Stadium. The area had to be flat enough, at a suitable distance from the game site and able to withstand the weight of the trucks. Bollis was the best solution, but not a pleasant one either.

“We went through all possible options. We probably spent a month on it, so that we wouldn’t have to go to this,” says Marttinen.

“Of course, it’s unfortunate that Boll has to be used for such a purpose, but on the other hand, it can be put in even better shape afterwards. However, the turf field is already 22 years old, so now we will get a fresh field for the future.”

Olympic Stadium director Kuokkanen emphasizes that Töölö’s ball fields and the surrounding areas are a special strength when organizing events. They are not an emergency solution, but a planned part of the whole.

“In connection with the renovation, new routes and entrances to the Olympic Stadium have also been made from the areas surrounding the stadium to facilitate the TV production of international events,” continues Kuokkanen.

“The implementation model is also cost-effective and in line with sustainable development, as existing areas around the stadium can be utilized even more efficiently through new routes.”

Inside the stadium, there is a TV production area in the basement, but according to event manager Marttinen, it only covered a third of the square footage required for the Supercup.