Football | Töölö saw a dazzling goal – HJK’s equalizer was rejected

HJK seeks revenge against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Football this year’s men’s Finnish champion HJK is hunting for its opening win in the Conference League, but it seems difficult. Eintracht Frankfurt, who came to Helsinki as a guest, leads the match 1–0 in the second half.

HJK was the underdog for most of the first half hour, but returned to the goal Niki Mäenpää kept the situation scoreless. In the 31st minute, however, we saw a shot that Mäenpää couldn’t do anything about.

Farès Chaïbi received the ball on the left side, advanced to the corner of the penalty area and shot the ball right into the back top corner of the goal. Mäenpää threw himself, but was not even close to making the save.

HJK got the ball into the goal in the 68th minute, when Miro Tenho header handsomely from Tuomas Ollila’s free kick. However, the goal was disallowed because the match referee Pierre Gaillouste saw the fault in the situation.

Teams the previous meeting ended with a 6–0 victory for Frankfurt.

The match is still in progress.