Football | Toni Korkeakunnas received an offer from HJK that she couldn’t refuse – “The change has begun”

Soccer coach Toni Korkeakunnas has been a familiar figure in the stands of HJK’s Veikkausliiga matches this season.

It’s a short distance from Töölö’s home to the Bolt arena, and Korkeakunnas ended up in the team’s dressing rooms by taking quite a shortcut.

Korkeakunnas, 55, unexpectedly and unsolicited was invited to become the club’s head coach in the middle of a busy July.

“It’s always unfortunate that the club gets to the point where changes have to be made,” says Korkeakunnas on the eve of an important Champions League match.

The club faces Northern Ireland’s Larne FC in Belfast on Wednesday, having only a marginal 1-0 home win in the first leg.

HJK went from one success to another Toni Koskelan under, until this season the game started pushing more than the club management and the fans can take.

Even the victorious opening of the Champions League did not save Koskela anymore. The team had time to drift into a game-like situation on the domestic fields.

Korkeakunnas gets to cherish the legacy left by Koskela, where there are enough mental and physical bumps behind success.

The most recent setbacks are Matti Peltolan, Santeri Hostikan and Perparim Hetemaj’n absences from training.

Anyway, the composition started to live when Kai Meriluoto moved to Poland on rent and played a little Miska Ylitolva To the eagle.

Koskela came to the club from Rovaniemi Palloseura for big money in May 2019. Mika Lehkosuo had to get a first class replacement on the flight.

The HJK management opened its thick wallet and bought Koskela free. Now, from that same wallet, at least six coaches have to be paid – three former and three new.

The number of hired coaches rises to nearly ten when the coaches who stayed with the club are included.

Toni Korkeakunnas is also part of the Finnish national team's coaching group.

Kind of the circle went round.

Korkeakunnas once coached Koskela in Hämeenlinna, acted as Koskela’s assistant coach last season and now replaces him.

Korkeakunnas says he is still good friends with Koskela. They have also talked after the exchange, and much earlier.

“We discussed the ups and downs of coaching on a general level.”

Korkeakunnas had and still has his roots in Palloliito, where he is part of the national team’s coaching team. Case HJK threw two stools under him.

First, Korkeakunnas had to find out from the head coach of the national team Markku from Kanerva and from the Huhkajie’s leadership, whether it would be possible to serve two Lords for the next four months.

The green light flashed from the direction of Pallioliitto, and the decision became easier.

“I have been accepted and it is an honor to be given such an opportunity. After all, HJK is the largest in Finland. I want to grab this with both hands when such an opportunity came.”

Quite the first thing to do would be to secure a place in the Champions League.

Then the eyes turn to the domestic turf, but the most urgent thing would be to assemble the Club’s attacking game in such a way that it looks like professional football.

It’s no wonder that Korkeakunnas says the first days were long – and the work continues without a moment’s break.

“I believe that I can manage where I am going.”

Two things are a huge help when Korkeakunnas starts its new washing machine. He coached at HJK last season and followed the matches this summer.

“Jumping on a moving train might be easier for me than it would have been for many others.”

“ “The principles of attack have been talked about, and to be braver on the ball.”

Higher education institution believes that he is on the map of the current situation and the Club’s actions before his invitation back to the club.

He is very careful not to criticize Koskela or the former head coach’s decisions. Sen Korkeakunnas admits that he noticed the team’s great difficulties in attacking, creating goal chances and filling the shape in the attacking area.

Impatient fans noticed the same, when the team limped night after night with difficult draws or losses that started the streak.

“The principles of attack have been talked about, and to be braver on the ball.”

There are only two players in the team, the goalkeeper Dayan Iliev and Georgios Kanellopouluswhich Korkeakunnas did not know from before.

Starting work, getting messages and ideas across becomes easier when the new head coach and players know each other.

There is no time to waste if Korkeakunnas is going to get HJK’s game under control.

Korkeakunnas knows that there are plenty of other problems when you join in the middle of the season. The calendar is so tight that it requires mediation to find time for even one proper exercise.

Toni Korkeakunnas has also coached FC Lahti, among others.

Where and when you can practice is a very big question.

“How much and how much at once”, Korkeakunnas ponders.

“Where should we get an immediate change”, comes another reflection and Korkeakunnas adds right after that you can’t push and salt everything to the players at once.

At Korkeakunnaki, one of Finland’s most watched coach washes began, but also a four-month job interview.

“ “I was hired to bring about change – and the change has begun.”

Assistant coach Ossi Virta was acquired from Haka in the middle of the season and Aleksi Lalli switched from Klubi 04 to the league. Still, the head coach is the one whose every move is illuminated.

There was talk about next season, but nothing was agreed upon when Korkeakunnas made a contract.

“It is possible if you do well enough. It has been agreed for next season that if I continue, I will continue working for one host.”

“After four months, I can keep all the balls in the air.”

Of the masters doing well in the league would be a good thing, but succeeding in the league a necessity.

Seinäjoki SJK and KuPS are ahead, but not out of reach.

“I was hired to bring about change – and the change has begun.”

HJK will face Larne FC in Belfast in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday at 21:30. Next Saturday, HJK will face Ilves on their home field in Töölö at 17:00.

