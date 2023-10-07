Football | Toni Korkeakunnas and her little brother asked their parents for food money from the bar – “You had to keep the scene that everything is fine”

Toni Korkeakunnas, 55, who started as HJK’s head coach in mid-July, has worked as a full-time football coach since 2002.

HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas experienced insecurity in his childhood, which has influenced the kind of coach he has become. Now he thinks every player deserves to be noticed.

It was needed the rainmaker that would save the season.

In July, the season of HJK’s Veikkausliiga team seemed to be in danger of drifting towards disappointment, and the club management made a difficult decision.

On July 13, HJK’s management released the previous head coach Toni Koskelan from his position and hired as a replacement with a contract for the rest of the season Toni Korkeakunnsen55.