Sunday, October 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Toni Korkeakunnas and her little brother asked their parents for food money from the bar – “You had to keep the scene that everything is fine”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Toni Korkeakunnas and her little brother asked their parents for food money from the bar – “You had to keep the scene that everything is fine”

Toni Korkeakunnas, 55, who started as HJK’s head coach in mid-July, has worked as a full-time football coach since 2002. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas experienced insecurity in his childhood, which has influenced the kind of coach he has become. Now he thinks every player deserves to be noticed.

It was needed the rainmaker that would save the season.

In July, the season of HJK’s Veikkausliiga team seemed to be in danger of drifting towards disappointment, and the club management made a difficult decision.

On July 13, HJK’s management released the previous head coach Toni Koskelan from his position and hired as a replacement with a contract for the rest of the season Toni Korkeakunnsen55.

#Football #Toni #Korkeakunnas #brother #asked #parents #food #money #bar #scene #fine

See also  Hockey Dallas Finnish Defender Coolers Reversed Game Dramatically - St. Louis Strikes Out in the Last Minute
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Healthcare crisis | The plight of Helsinki’s expensive giant hospital is deepening: Specialist doctors are now fleeing

Healthcare crisis | The plight of Helsinki's expensive giant hospital is deepening: Specialist doctors are now fleeing

Recommended

No Result
View All Result