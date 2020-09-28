Since they call us consumers of series, we hear less of that so much so that football is the opium of the people. While Thebes Y Rubiales They fight on Fridays and Mondays, the sun never sets on Netflix, Amazon prime, HBO, Movistar + and company, and having fun to death of Neil postman is law. We continue to watch series beyond our means.

That overdose floods a genre that is not so new, but one that is getting out of hand: soccer documentary series. The football documentary has always existed (Garrincha, joy do povo, 1963, the first masterpiece) and its rise from the 90’s came to compensate for the absence of fictional cinema about football and to improve the way of telling stories with the ball. Today the success of the culture of the series has reached football.

Like all excesses, we had to take care of him, but the confinement and the absence of direct goals confronted us with our weaknesses. We are fans, but more consumers than ever of a show called football, which is now also consumed in series. As we try to discern what is real and what is marketing, a club of Championship has become our second team for Sunderland Til ‘I Die, we lengthen the confrontation Guardiola-Mourinho in their respective All or Nothing, we discovered intricacies of The league that we did not know in Six Dreams, and we unusually hooked on Huesca, Borussia, Juve, Mouth, Leeds, Bouquets, Maradona in Sinaloa… Box secrets, locker room secrets, footballers at home, lots of details that we didn’t even need, but they deepen our sentimental bond with football. The fate of the times brings us closer to the sentence of the legendary Pancho puskas in that pioneer jewel of this boom, The match of the century (produced by Elijah Querejeta, 22 chapters for an eleven of Europe and one of America selected by Sure Y Valdano): “I like soccer more than life.” So when the game is over, we need to continue watching documentary series about our favorite passion.