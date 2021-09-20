Football Tinja-Riikka Korpela, who is approaching her 100th international match, has seen the professionalization of women’s football during her career: “It was wondered when I played football”

Helmarit starts the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia in Turku.

20.9. 18:51

Finland the women’s national football team will set out to aim for its historic first World Cup venue in Turku on Tuesday as it faces Slovakia in its opening match.

Last year, Helmarit won a place in next year’s European Championships, but the team’s hunger has only increased since then.

“Whenever the qualifiers start, there is a positive optimistic feeling that we are now going to the race. This time there is even more of a feeling when the European Championship qualifiers are in such a fresh memory, ”says the national team’s number one goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Sweden, Ireland, Georgia and Slovakia are playing in the Finnish World Cup qualifiers.

Korpela, 35, has played 98 national matches in his national team career and is likely to reach the threshold of a respectable 100 international matches during the autumn. Today’s national team before him have completed a hundred national matches Anna Westerlund (133 national matches), Tuija Hyyrynen (112) and Linda Sällström (109).

Korpela says that he has tried not to think about achieving a hundred national matches. He can’t say if the starting qualifiers are his last.

“For the last few years, I have progressed year after year. I have always said that as long as there is enough health and motivation. Now that the new qualifiers are starting, it again feels like why this would ever stop. I still enjoy football so much, ”says Korpela.

“Now it feels awful to think that if these are my last qualifiers. Its time to show. ”

At the beginning of August, the Finnish women’s national team celebrated their survival at the 2022 European Championships in England at Töölö Football Stadium.

If the qualifiers would be the last for Korpela, they can be the same for many other players. The group selected against Slovakia has nine players over the age of 30. The average age of the team is 28 years.

According to Korpela, the age structure of the team is ideal.

“The age group born in 1994 is starting to be at their best age as football players. Then there are a few more experienced. And then it starts to come Vilma Koiviston [18-vuotias] young peaks such as

According to Korpela, the game of the national team has improved all the time since Anna Signeul became head coach of the national team four years ago.

“Year after year, we have welded well together. You don’t have to go to every camp from scratch to pick up a team. We know our strengths and we have understood them in recent years. We have a good team spirit and everyone knows their role. ”

Korpela made his A national team debut against Sweden in March 2007. Since then, during his national team career, he has seen how women’s football has developed in every area.

“Conditions have improved and media visibility and appreciation from the sports people. Once the conditions are in order, the skill level of the game will appear. Players are in better shape and more skilled. There is more to the player base. ”

Opportunities mean opportunities to dream.

“Little girls can bet differently on football and think it can become a profession if they can do enough work. In the world, I have seen that a woman as a football professional is normal today. That was not the case when I started playing in Oulu, and it was wondering when I was playing football. ”

“ “I focus on keeping myself healthy, which is not a matter of course on these miles.”

In the summer, Korpela moved from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur after playing in the English Super League. He got a message from Tottenham that the club needs another good goalkeeper vulnerable Becky Spencerin chest.

“There have been two games, both have been won, and each goalkeeper has played one game. Certainly responsibility will continue to be shared. I focus on keeping myself healthy, which is not a matter of course in these kilometers, ”says Korpela.

Korpelan the football career is starting to be at a point where the time after a sports career is starting to loom. According to a survey by the International Players Association Fifpro, 67 percent of professional footballers do not know what they plan to do after a gaming career.

Secretary General of Fifpro Jonas Baer-Hoffmannin according to the report, it is an alarm signal to the football industry that young men and women need to be helped to prepare for the post-career period.

“I belong to that 67 percent that I don’t know for sure [toisesta urasta]. Coaching interests me and specifically goalkeeping coaching. I didn’t have a goalkeeper coach as a junior. I would like to deal specifically with children and young people, help and guide them and find the most motivated young people there, ”says Korpela.

“Little by little, the industry is also looking forward to that time with enthusiasm and horror. Now I’m still trying to focus on gaming. ”

Finland-Slovakia at Turku Veritas Stadium on Tuesday at 6.15 pm. Ylen TV2 is playing the match.