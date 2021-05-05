The winner of the match pair will face Manchester City in the final.

Chelsea will lead Real Madrid after the first half in the second semi-finals of the 1-10 men’s soccer Champions League.

The first round in Madrid ended with a 1-1 score, so London-based Chelsea is 45 minutes from the final spot.

The opening goal of the match was struck with a painful pain Timo Werner 28 minutes. Kai Havertz lifted the ball over the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’n, and the ball bounced from the top line directly to Werner, who had an easy job pushing the ball into the net almost from the finish line.

Just a couple of minutes earlier, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stretched to a great fight when stopping Karim Benzeman from the bottom corner of a good shot.

Mendy could have put themselves ahead after 35 minutes but Benzema missed a volley shot on a ball coming in from the right.

