Football Timo Furuholm decided to take care of his studies when he came to promise it to his mother: “After being a professional footballer for fifteen years, there seems to be quite a small risk that Social Sciences will not lead to a profession”

After fifteen years of professional football, Timo Furuholm applied for and got to study social sciences at the University of Turku. “It was the first experiment of my life that I invested in properly.”

Turku

“No such Furu! ” keeper Aati Marttinen shouts at the Kupittaa Sports Park training center in Turku.

Furu, ie Timo Furuholm has just kicked a hard twisted ball towards Martti in football club FC Inter practice. Marttinen has to stretch so that the ball does not sink to the top right corner of the goal.

Furuholm has been an awkward opponent for the goalkeepers in this season’s Veikkausliiga. Until Wednesday, Inter led the league until HJK wedged to the top with a difference of two surfaces. Furuholm leads the paint exchange. He has made eight hits in twelve matches.

FC Inter aims for the Finnish championship, but it is still too early to talk about it.

“It’s too early. I have learned over the years how to turn situations in one direction or another, “says Furuholm after practice.

“ “I have always given paints thanks to the team and play with friends.”

Timo Furuholm still wants to develop as a player.

Furuholm has always been a scorer. He also showed this during his five-year professional career in Saka, where he was admittedly injured.

In Inter, Furuholm’s role as a goal scorer has only been emphasized, even though last season was difficult.

“Last year was quite a squeeze. Now I am trying to take it easy. I have always given paints thanks to the team and play with friends. The goals go hand in hand with the team’s success, as you can see from the standings table, ”says Furuholm.

Furuholm has played in his career not only as an attacker but also on the wings, but Inter has a well-established attacking pitch.

The top player born in Pori cannot promise that he would start all seasons in the same model as now.

“I am ready to take responsibility,” says Furuholm, which has a contract with Inter next season.

“ “I can’t do anything with half lights.”

FC Inter’s players in training at Kupittaa Sports Park in Turku. Timo Furuholm follows the ball.

Abroad the family player is hardly leaving anymore.

“Unless someone came and paid a million. Then you could consider, ”Furuholm laughs.

The family has a 4-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

“Yes, there is plenty to do here. The family always pays a big slice for such seasons, when there are a lot of games now. ”

There is a lot to be said about Furuholm, how much this one still has years to play. He is a very addicted player. He says he had a long conversation with himself last fall about what he wants to do in his career. The pound was asking how much football takes and how much it gives.

“I can’t do anything with half lights. I’ve learned to live with the discomfort and keep them in check. I’ve been fortunate that there are no injuries to become bigger, “says Furuholm.

“ “I’ve never been a great schoolboy.”

In practice, Timo Furuholm often jokes with his teammates, even though he trains quite seriously.

In autumn Furuholmi has something completely new ahead of him. He got to study social sciences at the University of Turku. Before that, he completed the high school that was dropped out.

“I had sometimes promised it to my mother.”

In the spring, he wrapped up entrance exam books. As a top athlete, he made admission a competition for himself: he’s a “king” if he gets in.

“I spent days training and reading in the evening. It was the first experiment of my life that I invested in properly. The entrance examination book was mainly from the welfare state. I had been following that conversation for many years. There was no need to start from scratch, ”says Furuholm.

After undergraduate studies, either sociology, social policy or economic sociology are chosen as the major.

“I’ve never been a great schoolboy. Football was my passion, I invested everything in it. Everything else was forgotten next to it. Things have always been of interest. I started thinking a few years ago that I wanted to go to college. Admittedly, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to study there, ”Furuholm says.

“ “Having been a professional footballer for fifteen years, it feels like a pretty small risk that Social Sciences won’t lead to the profession”

According to Timo Furuholm, a big role in Inter’s games is that the team has world-class professionals in the background.

Furuholmin the sisters have also once studied at the Department of Social Sciences of the University of Turku. Social sciences do not in themselves lead directly to the profession, but that is not the main subject of studies for Furuholm.

“I want to understand the issues in that area. After being a professional footballer for fifteen years, there seems to be quite a small risk that the Social Sciences will not lead to a profession, ”Furuholm ponders.

“I want to make the rest of my things that I’m interested, and I do not throw a day wasted.”

On Tuesday of this week, Furuholm went knocking on the university doors for the first time.

“The head of the paint exchange did not have a red carpet. I tried to open seven doors in vain, and on the eighth I went in under the wing of a gentleman to get things done, ”Furuholm says of his first visit to the university.

“ “Yes, I will probably survive. It would be cool to be a year or two just as a student, but don’t make terrible plans. ”

“At this age, you have to kick yourself in motion. Things don’t go as automatically as they do when you are younger, ”says Timo Furuholm, 32.

At the university it is also intended to continue studies in German.

“It gets more capital.”

In Germany, Furuholm played for 2012-2016 at Fortuna Düsseldorf at Hallescher FC. He returned to Turku and Inter in the 2017 season.

“Coming home felt attractive. Ambition was not declining, even though Inter was playing against the relegation at TPS. ”

Furuholm has been well off by the football profession – he doesn’t have to be the first to apply for a student loan, at least.

“I haven’t thought about it. Yes, I will probably survive. It would be cool to be a year or two just as a student, but don’t make terrible plans, ”Furuholm says and laughs.

Finland got involved in the European Football Championship for the first time. In the A national team, Furuholm played ten matches in 2010–2013, in which he scored two goals.

Returning to the national team is not part of Furuholm’s plans.

“I have been dug and buried many times as a Veikkausliiga player. Now that it’s gone well, I’ll leave those games to others. I can’t find a bigger supporter of the Owls. ”

In the autumn, Timo Furuholm will start his university studies. In his student writings, in the spring, he wrote only Swedish and history.