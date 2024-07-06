Single a summer holiday is rarely as full of events for a former top athlete as it is for someone familiar with the Finnish national football team With Tim Sparville.

On the same day in June, the ex-captain of Huuhkaji was named to the national team’s new coaching team and promoted to assistant coach of AC Sparta Prague’s representative team.

Sparv, who settled in the Czech Republic after his playing career, describes his vacation as interesting and eventful. The two-year period at the club has been positive anyway.

“This is a good environment. I get to develop and work with good coaches,” says Sparv, who rose to the national team through the Academy and the second team.

“Of course, I am very grateful for the trust. This is the milieu and place where I would like to be at the top level.”

Sparv has worked at Sparta Prague for about half a year longer than the Dane Lars Friiswho was promoted from assistant coach to head coach in June.

Friis became the head coach of another Dane, who moved to Feyenoord Brian Brisken in place of. Briske replaced the one who left for Liverpool in the Dutch club Arne Slotin.

Friis and Briske are coaches familiar to Sparvi from FC Midtjylland, where he played from 2014 to 2020. Sparv feels that the Danes are changing the club’s culture in the right direction.

“I think they have been a great source of inspiration for all the Czechs in the club, because they have done things a little differently than what has been experienced here before,” he says.

“And of course, since they are my old coaches, the collaboration has gone great.”

Tim Sparv considers Sparta Prague a good environment to grow and develop as a coach. Pictured in front of the Sparv Strahov stadium.

As a coach Sparv feels that he is in the right place. He says that he is surrounded by good people and that he gets to learn valuable lessons at the same time.

“I have been able to see how they build their own game model, how they lead and how they prepare for games. Seeing it up close really develops a lot as a coach.”

Sparv, 37, is young as a coach, both in terms of age and experience. The new career is only two years behind.

“I know that I have strengths, but I also know that there is a lot of room for improvement. A lot of work is being done for that, but I am in a good environment,” he says.

“The year will be interesting and full of work. During international match windows, people in Sparta get time off. Then I will go with the national team myself.”

Belonging Sparville has an honorary position on the Huahkaji coaching team. Sparv, who regards the national team almost as his second home, is looking forward to his new assignment.

“I’m looking forward to working with Huuhkajie again, because it’s been a really great time in my life,” says Sparv.

However, he admits that the dual role takes time, even though the events overlap due to the match calendars.

“If you think about family and your own time, it will be challenging. At the moment it’s really fun and rewarding, but I also know it’s going to be really challenging.”

“Because you want to be the best version of yourself all the time, you have to be awake and do things right even at work, so that there is enough energy for others as well,” he adds.

Huuhkajie’s captain Tim Sparv and head coach Markku Kanerva talked at the Finnish training center in Terijoki during the European football championships in June 2021.

As a bridge builder to Huuhkaji

Screamers joined the coaching team Tim Sparv works in the national team also as a contact person between players and coaching.

“I see it that way, that I am a kind of bridge builder between the players and the coaching staff. I think it suits me quite well”, says Sparv about the role of Players Manager.

He already knows most of the players and believes that the players also know him and understand what they can expect from the new assistant coach.

“I think it’s a lot of conversation and listening. I’m trying to find out what the players are thinking and what they might want to change in our everyday life and in the game.”

“Of course, the coaches and especially the head coach are the ones who move the group forward and decide where to go, but it’s important to be in the same boat,” Sparv continues.

The players including them and hearing their voices are, according to Sparv, modern leadership.

“That’s where ‘Rive’ has always been very good and very approachable”, Sparv praises the Huuhkajie head coach Markku Kanervaa.

The role of contact person is also natural for Sparv in his playing career, as he was the link between the players and coaching as captain.

“Yeah, that’s right. There were a few others a little more experienced than us, and we wanted the player’s voice to always be included at the table where decisions are made.”

Sparv there are few Finns coaching in a big foreign club.

“It’s been great to see Jarkko Tuomisto, Jyri Nieminen and others who have been abroad and made a great career. But we definitely need more,” he says.

“If you look at Denmark and their coaches, it’s unbelievable that there are so many of them in big clubs. Something has been done right that a large mass can get this far.”

In addition to Sparvi, Sparta Praha’s representative team has another Finn, Huuhkajie’s midfielder Kairinen too.

“When Kaan sees my face every single day, it will definitely get boring,” Sparv laughs.

“He is a very respected player and a Conscientious person: professional, humble and a good team player. Kaan has been a bit injured, but is now coming back.”