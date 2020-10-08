Football Tim Sparv had to return to Greece during a national team camp to support his pregnant girlfriend – “He smuggled chocolate to the hospital”

Jitka Novackova, the wife of national team captain Tim Sparv, was hospitalized over the weekend.

The national football team the captain Tim Sparvin his absence from the Poland match came to an end on Thursday when his girlfriend Jitka Novackova reported on social media that he was hospitalized in Greece. Novackova and Sparv are waiting for the addition of a family. At Instagram, Novackova shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

“Don’t worry, the situation looks more dramatic than it is. Unfortunately, over the weekend, I felt uncomfortable because of the pregnancy. The baby and I are fine, ”Novackova wrote.

Sparv was on his way to national team events but returned to support his girlfriend. Head coach Markku Kanerva again on Tuesday that Sparv would be out of the Poland match for personal reasons.

“Tim is a great support to me. He was on his way to Poland for national team matches when I called him about my transfer to the hospital. He apologized to the team and came back to me. He knew I was alone in Greece, and neither of us knew what was going on. He also smuggled chocolate into the hospital. I love you.”

Novackova thanked the doctors both in her native Czech Republic and at the couple’s current residence in Greece. They moved to Greece when Sparv made a deal with the Greek club AE Larissa.

Finland lost 1–5 goals to Poland in the practice match on Wednesday. The national team will face next in the League of Nations competition matches at home on Sunday in Bulgaria and on Wednesday in Ireland.